WARNING: Heatwave can kill

Peter from Hot Pipi's in Mooloolaba turns on the gas ready for cooking.Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Cancer Council has issued an urgent warning ahead of a predicted five-day heatwave.

Severe to extreme temperatures are expected to soar across the region, reaching a top of 37 degrees today, 38 tomorrow, which is up to 10 degrees above the December average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said with no real sign of relief until late next week and overnight temperatures sitting around the 20-degree mark, the heat would be prolonged.

HEATWAVE: Temperatures will soar over the next five days in the Gympie region. Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Cancer Council Queensland's Katie Clift said it was crucial for Queenslanders to heed the dangers of scorching temperatures, and take sun-protective measures when out and about during this heatwave.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure from about 7.30am during summer," Ms Clift said.

The weather bureau said severe and extreme heatwaves had taken more lives than any other natural hazard in Australia in the past 200 years.

Mayor Mick Curran is urging people to look after each other during the extreme temperatures, particularly the elderly.

"Stop and check in on them during the really hot days," Cr Curran said.

"Our community is known for stepping up during challenging times and this could be one for those times for our elderly residents," he said.

"It is important also important to keep an eye out on our pets during these really hot days."

Hot weather can affect anybody, may make existing medical conditions worse and can cause heat-related illness, or even cause death.