Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

A CANCER diagnosis has inspired a Gympie mother of five to study Nursing Science and complete a free University of the Sunshine Coast course to upgrade her academic skills.

Jane Noon, 49, completed her first USC’s University Skills For You session in January and said the two-day course caught her attention because it catered for people who had not finished school or studied for some time.

“Initially I thought it would be a wonderful refresher, but because of my age, so much has changed since I finished Year 12 and I realised it would actually be a completely new introduction to academic study,” she said.

“It provided a great taste of what was in store at university and helped to build up my confidence and self-belief that I was ready to start a degree.”

Ms Noon is now in her second semester of a Bachelor of Nursing science degree.

She said her diagnosis was a “defining moment” in her life and inspired her to hit the books once again.

“I am now well, and my prognosis is wonderful, but that experience, which included radiation therapy and surgery, inspired me to become a nurse,” she said.

“While I was going through my treatment, I had so many wonderful people taking care of me, I decided that I wanted to be that wonderful person taking care of someone else.”

University Skills for You co-ordinator Liz Davison said the course was ideal for anyone who was thinking about studying at TAFE or university and was unsure about what was involved.

“There are no tests, assignments or exams,” Ms Davison said.

“Instead the emphasis is on helping people build their confidence and develop new academic skills in a supportive group learning environment.”

The next Skills for You course will be held at the Gympie campus on November 26-27, and again on January 13-14.

To register go to www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.