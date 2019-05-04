CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway has cancelled tonight's meeting due to the wet weather.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller is disappointed for the fans.

"Thanks for all the people who made the effort to try and get to today's racing but we have had to cancel," he said.

At this stage tonight's program of race events will be re-scheduled for tomorrow and the planned Sunday program will not be held.

Updated program for Sunday May 5.

Gates open at 12pm and racing from 3pm.