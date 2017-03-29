Cancelled: Gympie sport set for soggy week

Keep up to date with all the sport around Gympie during the wet weather.
AFL
Gympie Cats
Training: To be confirmed. Players urged to contact individual coaches.
Matches: To be confirmed at later date.
"We're waiting to hear from AFL Queensland and we will let people know as soon as possible” - Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow
Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Cats AFL Club Facebook page.
BOWLS
Competitions: Best to contact individual clubs.
Albert Bowls club
- Wednesday: Cancelled.
- Friday: Most likely cancelled.
- Sunday: Game of scroungers 1pm - looking likely.
Contact: Rick Wadrop (07) 5482 6625.
Tin Can Bay
Men's bowls: Cancelled.
Indoor
Indoor bowls to remain unaffected.
FOOTBALL
Gympie Junior clubs
Training: To be confirmed - players and parents urged to contact individual coaches.
Matches: Going ahead at the moment - to be confirmed on Friday.
March-past: Cancelled.
Gympie Diggers
Training: All training cancelled.
Matches: Going ahead at the moment - To be confirmed on Friday.
Best way to keep up to date: Gympie football Facebook page, Gympie Diggers Facebook page and the Sunshine Coast Football Facebook page and website.
GOLF
Gympie Golf Club:
Golf course: Closed until further notice.
"Basically we've shut down the course for today. Tomorrow we will keep an eye on it. We won't let anyone on the course with it waterlogged.” - Gympie Pines Golf Club General manager Damian Wynne.
- Saturday: Gympie Gold Club competition: Not looking good. Update to come.
- Sunday: Pennants B-Grade: Not looking good. Update to come.
Best way to keep up to date: The Gympie Pines Golf club Facebook page.
Contact: Damian Wynne on 07 5481 1300.
Gunabul
Golf course: Closed until further notice, though the driving range is currently open.
Contact: (07) 5483 7676.
Tin Can Bay
Golf course: Closed until further notice.
Contact: (07) 5486 4231.
Kilkivan
Golf course: Unknown
HOCKEY
Training:
- All junior, youth girls, senior women and the goal keeping clinic cancelled for Wednesday.
- Heat ladies to assume training is still on.
Matches: Games going ahead but grass field games to be rescheduled to artificial field.
"Because we have the artificial turf, we don't make the decision until quite late.” - Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick.
Best way to keep up to date: Gympie hockey Facebook page.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Gympie Devils
Training:
- Juniors (12 and under) cancelled.
- Seniors still going ahead.
Matches: Still on. To be decided Friday afternoon.
Junior Rugby League carnival: Still on. To be decided on Friday afternoon.
Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Devils Facebook page. Gympie Junior Rugby League Facebook Page.
Mary Valley Stags
Training: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.
Matches: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.
Best way to keep up to date: Mary Valley Stags Facebook page.
RUGBY UNION
"The call is made on whether or not to cancel games on Thursday or Friday at the latest” - Gympie Hammers Rugby Union president Adam McKay
Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Facebook page.
TOUCH FOOTBALL
Wednesday matches: All cancelled.
TENNIS
Matches: To be confirmed.
Contact: Greg Hampson 0407 136 725