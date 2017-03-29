Cancelled: Gympie sport set for soggy week

Keep up to date with all the sport around Gympie during the wet weather.

HEAVY RAIN: The BoM is forecasting up to 100mm to fall in the Gympie region on Thursday. Frances Klein

AFL

Gympie Cats

Training: To be confirmed. Players urged to contact individual coaches.

Matches: To be confirmed at later date.

"We're waiting to hear from AFL Queensland and we will let people know as soon as possible” - Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Cats AFL Club Facebook page.

BOWLS

Competitions: Best to contact individual clubs.

Albert Bowls club

Wednesday: Cancelled.

Friday: Most likely cancelled.

Sunday: Game of scroungers 1pm - looking likely.

Contact: Rick Wadrop (07) 5482 6625.

Tin Can Bay

Men's bowls: Cancelled.

Indoor

Indoor bowls to remain unaffected.

FOOTBALL

Gympie Junior clubs

Training: To be confirmed - players and parents urged to contact individual coaches.

Matches: Going ahead at the moment - to be confirmed on Friday.

March-past: Cancelled.

Gympie Diggers

Training: All training cancelled.

Matches: Going ahead at the moment - To be confirmed on Friday.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie football Facebook page, Gympie Diggers Facebook page and the Sunshine Coast Football Facebook page and website.

GOLF

Gympie Golf Club:

Golf course: Closed until further notice.

"Basically we've shut down the course for today. Tomorrow we will keep an eye on it. We won't let anyone on the course with it waterlogged.” - Gympie Pines Golf Club General manager Damian Wynne.

Saturday: Gympie Gold Club competition: Not looking good. Update to come.

Sunday: Pennants B-Grade: Not looking good. Update to come.

Best way to keep up to date: The Gympie Pines Golf club Facebook page.

Contact: Damian Wynne on 07 5481 1300.

Gunabul

Golf course: Closed until further notice, though the driving range is currently open.

Contact: (07) 5483 7676.

Tin Can Bay

Golf course: Closed until further notice.

Contact: (07) 5486 4231.

Kilkivan

Golf course: Unknown

HOCKEY

Training:

All junior, youth girls, senior women and the goal keeping clinic cancelled for Wednesday.

Heat ladies to assume training is still on.

Matches: Games going ahead but grass field games to be rescheduled to artificial field.

"Because we have the artificial turf, we don't make the decision until quite late.” - Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie hockey Facebook page.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Gympie Devils

Training:

Juniors (12 and under) cancelled.

Seniors still going ahead.

Matches: Still on. To be decided Friday afternoon.

Junior Rugby League carnival: Still on. To be decided on Friday afternoon.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Devils Facebook page. Gympie Junior Rugby League Facebook Page.

Mary Valley Stags

Training: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.

Matches: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.

Best way to keep up to date: Mary Valley Stags Facebook page.

RUGBY UNION

"The call is made on whether or not to cancel games on Thursday or Friday at the latest” - Gympie Hammers Rugby Union president Adam McKay

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Facebook page.

TOUCH FOOTBALL

Wednesday matches: All cancelled.

TENNIS

Matches: To be confirmed.

Contact: Greg Hampson 0407 136 725