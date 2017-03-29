29°
News

Cancelled: Gympie sport set for soggy week

29th Mar 2017 12:39 PM
No Caption
No Caption Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Keep up to date with all the sport around Gympie during the wet weather.

If you have any information or updates to share, please email sport@gympietimes.com

DO YOU LIKE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE WEATHER? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

HEAVY RAIN: The BoM is forecasting up to 100mm to fall in the Gympie region on Thursday.
HEAVY RAIN: The BoM is forecasting up to 100mm to fall in the Gympie region on Thursday. Frances Klein

AFL

Gympie Cats

Training: To be confirmed. Players urged to contact individual coaches.

Matches: To be confirmed at later date.

"We're waiting to hear from AFL Queensland and we will let people know as soon as possible” - Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Cats AFL Club Facebook page.

Sport wet weather notifications
Sport wet weather notifications Facebook

BOWLS

Competitions: Best to contact individual clubs.

Albert Bowls club

  • Wednesday: Cancelled.
  • Friday: Most likely cancelled.
  • Sunday: Game of scroungers 1pm - looking likely.

Contact: Rick Wadrop (07) 5482 6625.

Tin Can Bay

Men's bowls: Cancelled.

Indoor

Indoor bowls to remain unaffected.

FOOTBALL

Gympie Junior clubs

Training: To be confirmed - players and parents urged to contact individual coaches.

Matches: Going ahead at the moment - to be confirmed on Friday.

March-past: Cancelled.

Gympie Diggers

Training: All training cancelled.

Matches: Going ahead at the moment - To be confirmed on Friday.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie football Facebook page, Gympie Diggers Facebook page and the Sunshine Coast Football Facebook page and website.

Sport wet weather notifications
Sport wet weather notifications Facebook

GOLF

Gympie Golf Club:

Golf course: Closed until further notice.

"Basically we've shut down the course for today. Tomorrow we will keep an eye on it. We won't let anyone on the course with it waterlogged.” - Gympie Pines Golf Club General manager Damian Wynne.

  • Saturday: Gympie Gold Club competition: Not looking good. Update to come.
  • Sunday: Pennants B-Grade: Not looking good. Update to come.

Best way to keep up to date: The Gympie Pines Golf club Facebook page.

Contact: Damian Wynne on 07 5481 1300.

Gunabul

Golf course: Closed until further notice, though the driving range is currently open.

Contact: (07) 5483 7676.

Tin Can Bay

Golf course: Closed until further notice.

Contact: (07) 5486 4231.

Kilkivan

Golf course: Unknown

HOCKEY

Training:

  • All junior, youth girls, senior women and the goal keeping clinic cancelled for Wednesday.
  • Heat ladies to assume training is still on.

Matches: Games going ahead but grass field games to be rescheduled to artificial field.

"Because we have the artificial turf, we don't make the decision until quite late.” - Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie hockey Facebook page.

Sport wet weather notifications
Sport wet weather notifications Facebook

RUGBY LEAGUE

Gympie Devils

Training:

  • Juniors (12 and under) cancelled.
  • Seniors still going ahead.

Matches: Still on. To be decided Friday afternoon.

Junior Rugby League carnival: Still on. To be decided on Friday afternoon.

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Devils Facebook page. Gympie Junior Rugby League Facebook Page.

Mary Valley Stags

Training: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.

Matches: To be confirmed - players urged to contact individual coaches and representatives.

Best way to keep up to date: Mary Valley Stags Facebook page.

RUGBY UNION

"The call is made on whether or not to cancel games on Thursday or Friday at the latest” - Gympie Hammers Rugby Union president Adam McKay

Best way to keep up to date: Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Facebook page.

TOUCH FOOTBALL

Wednesday matches: All cancelled.

TENNIS

Matches: To be confirmed.

Contact: Greg Hampson 0407 136 725

Gympie Times

Topics:  football gympie sport gympie weather rugby league rugby union

Let's get technical: What are the chances of the Mary flooding?

Let's get technical: What are the chances of the Mary...

Huge downpour of up to 150mm expected to be dumped on the region in less than 24 hours.

Cancelled: Gympie sport set for soggy week

No Caption

Gympie sport wet weather updates

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

BACK AGAIN: Gympie Landcare office bearers re-elected for a further term were Gloria Robertson, Ernie Rider, David Rowlands and Kevin Jackson.

Gympie Landcare president praises work of volunteers.

Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration.

Local bush food on menu

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

More than two decades after the morphing teenage misfits made their movie debut, a plastic Lego action figure is capable of running rings around them.

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration.

Local bush food on menu

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

SOMETHING SPECIAL - &quot;SOUTHSIDE&quot;

5 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $429,000

You will find this truly exceptional residence nestled in Willow Grove Estate surrounded by other quality homes. - Beautifully presented this brick home...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

ROOM FOR ALL THE FAMILY

37 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 3 4 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a great 5.51 Hectare (13.6acs) private bush block is this large 5 bedroom family home with so much on offer! Upstairs boasts a large open planned...

HOW FAST CAN YOU MOVE IN??

112A Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Prepare to be impressed! You have found your new home. This immaculate two storey home, built with attention to quality and detail, offers the perfect lifestyle...

Bring The Bikes And The Horses!

709 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo 4570

1 1 3 $285,000

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of living in the country or create your perfect weekend getaway. Enjoy the adrenaline of dirt bikes or four wheel driving and...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

PEACE AND QUIET

21 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 $270,000

Located in the little town of Kilkivan is this lovely home on a quiet street with a serene outlook. The home features 3 bedrooms all with built in robes and...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!