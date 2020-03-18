Menu
The full impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry is starting to become clear, with more than 50 events already cancelled in the past week.
Cancellations smash $1 billion a year state events industry

by Jeremy Pierce
18th Mar 2020 4:46 PM
THE full impact of the coronavirus on the Queensland tourism industry is starting to become clear, with more than 50 events already cancelled in the past week.

The spread of the disease and the associated travel bans decimated the state's events industry, worth more than $1 billion a year to the Queensland economy.

Events supported by Tourism and Events Queensland alone generated almost $900 million for the industry last year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones conceded that 56 TEQ-supported events have already been cancelled in the past week.

"We are working with those proponents to ensure that we are best-placed for when the economy rebounds," she said.

"If their events cannot go ahead this year, we hope we will be able to stage them next year.

"What we want to minimise is not having these events next year when hopefully the economy is back up and running and the restrictions put in place by the national cabinet are lifted."

Included in the dozens of events already cancelled for the coming weeks and months is the World Science Festival Brisbane, the Corona Open international surfing competition, Gold Coast Laughs Festival as well as any looming gathering that had hoped to attract more than 500 people.

