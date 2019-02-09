Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?
Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?
Smarter Shopping

Nation's fury with IKEA map mistake

9th Feb 2019 1:38 PM

IF YOU'RE going to spend $42 on a world map, you want it to be geographically accurate at the very least.

But alas, one poor country was wiped from the Earth in this Ikea Bjorksta map. Can you spot the mistake?

Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?
Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?

The photo was uploaded to Reddit, where people were quick to spot that our humble Kiwi neighbours were obliterated from the design altogether.

The timing couldn't be more awkward, with Ikea announcing plans last month to open its first store in New Zealand, in the city of Auckland.

"Wonder if they're going to sell these maps in the new Auckland store," one Reddit user wrote.

It's a bit of a travesty to deny the country that gave us Lorde, Jacinda Ardern and the world's best sav blanc, and some Kiwis were rightfully pissed:

But others took it in positive stride, with one user stating that New Zealand is "out of this world".

Kiwis have long complained about their country being excluded from world maps.

Last year, Ms Ardern launched a hilarious campaign calling for everyone to recognise the country.

Teaming up with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby, the pair posted a video saying there was a "big conspiracy going down" and that they had to return the country to the world's map books.

Ikea is yet to respond over the map.

editors picks ikea new zeland world map

Top Stories

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News AT the start of the new year, with the expense of sending the kids back to school, we know money can be a little tight in many households.

    REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    News THEY sometimes attract enthusiasm and at other times, criticism.

    GYMPIE COURT: The driving lists you don't want to be on

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: The driving lists you don't want to be on

    News Six drug drivers and three drink drivers named and shamed

    'Wonder women' who are setting the standard for Gympie sport

    premium_icon 'Wonder women' who are setting the standard for Gympie sport

    News Talent abounds as women surge in variety of sports across city.