Can you even lift with your penis, bro?

ATHLETES train for years to become experts in their sports, but to become a penile weightlifter it takes a Taoist workshop, a sarong and a tight grasp on your ego.

There won't be any deadlifts or clean and jerks, but the Men's Taoist Healing Workshop, taking place near Gympie on Sunday, will include penile weightlifting, perineum power practices, testicle massage for detox and the importance of these practices for men's health.

Participants won't need a partner to spot them for this kind of workout.

Taoist Temple of Golden Healing Light owner Antisk Atma is a Taoist educator and is accredited to Academy Medical Science, Beijing.

She said penile weightlifting was an ancient practice but not the only focus. Her workshop, she said, would help you gain in health and longevity.

"You will leave the workshop with a full understanding of your male needs as well as your partner's,” Antisk said.

"You will be able to last in the bedroom sexually for up to two hours without ejaculation but will be immersed in full body orgasms, fully and successfully pleasing your partner.

"Woman have a much lengthen (sic) sexual time than a male. Once a male ejaculates your pleasure time is eliminated.

"You will learn penile weightlifting to help extend this time. It's not the main focus of the workshop.

"In the workshop we explore ways for men to prevent prostate cancer, impotence, incontinence and ways to boost sexual energy, therefore best able to lengthen sexual pleasure with your partner,” Antisk said.

Traditional practices included wrapping a silk scarf around the penis and weights were then attached. A quick google search revealed modern day "sheaths” available for purchase.

Antisk said the workshop was focused on health, and people would learn about the differences between men and women - fire and water.

"In Taoism, women practice the jade egg, men practice penile weightlifting, testicle breathing, testicle massage, prostate massage to stimulate blood flow into the sexual organs. Sexual organs are related to kidneys and bladder and are essential to your health and longevity,” she said.

"It's not a sexual workshop, you are learning the importance to your health.”

"Women learn practices of jade egg for oestrogen, incontinence, pelvic health, similar to kegal exercises, help menopausal, hormonal, depression. Working with kidney/bladder energies helps to release fear (and) trauma especially from sexual abuse.

"I'm a Tai chi Qigong instructor trained in Chinese medicine health practices. I'm the only instructor of this kind in the area. Many marriages (and) relationship breakups are sexual related because of no understanding between partners regarding sexual fulfilment, especially with women.”

The Men's Taoist Healing Workshop is on Sunday, June 25 at the Taoist Temple of Golden Healing Light, from 11am to 2pm.

While some sports require jerseys, all you need to bring is a sarong and $25. To book a place, phone 0409080019.