Can not put a price on Sunrise national exposure

Shelley Strachan | 23rd May 2017 5:19 AM

IT WAS great to see the Seven Sunrise Weekend weather team spend time and give so much coverage to the fantastic events happening in the Gympie region.

Our Show, the Muster and this weekend's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival all received national exposure thanks to the enthusiasm of presenter James Tobin, ably assisted by a handful of brave local youngsters who splashed about in the cool morning air and cold water on Sunday to demonstrate how much fun the Gympie ARC was, and the youngsters who lined up to try their hand at a practice round of pumpkin rolling.

The sun came out on Saturday at the Showgrounds and James, no stranger to the Wide Bay nor apparently a horse, revelled in a bit of "country fun” at the Show. You can not put a price on that kind of publicity. To the east, publicity of a different kind with a reported sighting of a "big cat” near Rainbow Beach. It's not the first time someone has professed to seeing a "big black cat” in this region, with cat and "paw” sightings at Gunalda, Glenwood and Tiaro over the years.

The failure to spot a single koala at Tiaro during a recent research survey is a great concern and a warning that should be heeded. Are authorities doing enough to protect our national icon from urban sprawl?

Gympie Times

Topics:  big cats breakfast show editorial gympie show 2017 sunrise

