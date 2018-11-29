Menu
WALKING FOR INTEGRITY: Llew O'Brien is considering crossing the floor on accountability.
Can Llew save the Coalition?

Arthur Gorrie
by
29th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
IF YOU want to know what is going on in Canberra just lately, the answer is Llew O'Brien.

He is everywhere in all media, rattling the cage on big integrity issues that matter a lot more than some cynics suggest.

No doubt he is unpopular with the lazy regulators and crooked bankers he helped expose by blackmailing the Liberals into a royal commission (threatening to cross the floor and vote with Labor), or with the public servants and politicians now pretending there is no need for his anti-corruption watchdog proposal.

It is incomprehensible that the Morrison-led Liberals do not see the importance of these issues.

Mr O'Brien seems to be fighting an intelligently planned campaign which is changing the image of the Nationals, separating them from a sinking ship government and making them a voice for integrity.

Interestingly, police corruption commissioner Tony Fitzgerald, whose report brought down the Queensland Nationals on similar issues 30 odd years ago, is one of the eminent jurists now onside with the O'Brien integrity plan, also backed by fellow Queenslanders like David Littleproud (Maranoa), George Christensen (Dawson) and Senator Barry O'Sullivan.

Llew O'Brien has led the charge, helping distance nervous backbench Nationals from the black hole awaiting the Liberals, if they don't wake up to themselves. And he hasn't given up on $1 milk.

