INSKIP CLOSURE: Terri Stedman and Glen Costin at Inskip Point yesterday
News

Camping blitz, virus on move

Arthur Gorrie
28th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INSKIP Point campers, evicted as a coronavirus precaution say the move may have unintended consequences, including an increased risk they will contract or pass on the disease.

Two of them, Glen Costin and Terri Stedman, say they set up camp at Inskip Point because it seemed like an ideal spot to self-isolate.

“I went to hospital for a procedure on my neck.

“We’re in a caravan and tent with our own toilets and showers and signs asking people to keep a distance.

“The doctors told me to self-isolate for two weeks, but now we’re supposed to defy medical advice, pack up and walk around coughing on people.”

Terri Stedman said rangers had given them 48 hours, until this afternoon, to go.

“There are thousands of grey nomads out there who have nowhere to go. One who had been camping here tried to book into a private caravan park, but it had older residents and they said no.

“They’re not allowed to just park in the street, but they have nowhere else.”

Fellow camper Russell Dunn was yesterday packing up his home of 14 months and wondering where he would go.

“The Prime Minister is all over the TV, telling people to stay home, but the state government is putting us literally on the street,” he said.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the campground lockup was based on “the best advice.”

“As the Easter school break approaches, closure of the campgrounds will help protect the health and safety of campers, the wider community as well as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers and staff,” she said.

