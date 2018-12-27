Campers to flood Double Island Point for New Year's Eve

Camping numbers at Teewah Beach have already reached capacity, and bookings for New Year's Eve are selling out fast.

Camping numbers at Teewah Beach have already reached capacity, and bookings for New Year's Eve are selling out fast. Gererd Warhurst

IF YOU want to spend New Year's Eve at Double Island Point you'll need to get in quick.

Numbers at the Teewah Beach camping area are almost at capacity, with bookings selling fast.

The beach has a maximum camping capacity of 2200, and there were less than 100 availabilities left today.

Numbers were already at capacity in the lead up to the weekend, and rangers are expecting bookings to sell out before New Year's Eve.

National park rangers issued a warning to campers to "stay off the dunes" over the coming days, with huge king tides expected to make sections of the beach "impassable".

If you're looking for a quieter getaway, there's still room at Inskip Peninsula camping area.

The area has a maximum capacity of 2300, and there were still hundreds of availabilities left for the new year period.

With a low tide expected about 9am on December 30, and 10am on New Year's Eve, campers are expected to be on their way before lunch.

Rangers are urging people to only drive on the beach within two to three hours either side of low tide.

Owner and manager of Noosa North Shore Ferries Cliff Andreassen said while traffic was expected to keep flowing smoothly, there would most likely be a wait for the ferry at low tide times.

"People are pretty savvy about travelling on the beach on the low tide," he said.

"So a lot of people try to get across at the same time."

Campers are being urged to only drive on the beach two-three hours either side of low tide over the coming days. Gererd Warhurst

Mr Andreassen said the Christmas period had been steady but smooth-flowing so far as campers head across the river to enjoy Double Island Point.

He said December 30 would likely be the busiest, as camping numbers had already reached capacity.

"There'll be a heavier expectation the day before New Year's," he said.

If you did want to head across on Monday, Mr Andreassen said early afternoon was the way to go.

"By early afternoon they've usually figured out what they're doing and have settled," he said.

Sunshine Coast police are reminding campers that road rules still apply and will be enforced over the new year period.

Officers will be regularly patrolling the beaches and and are asking beach goers to follow some basic guidelines.

Don't speed - speed limits apply on the beach and inland tracks.

Wear your seatbelt and make sure your passengers do too.

Don't drink and drive.

Do not overload vehicle/trailers, especially on roof racks. Vehicles can easily overturn or become trapped in soft sand.

All passengers must remain inside the vehicle. It is illegal for people to travel outside the vehicle (for example on bonnets or in trays). Penalties apply to both the driver and the passengers.

Check the tides - don't get caught out.

Watch out for people, particularly children walking or playing on the beach. It's important to remember that people may not hear your vehicle approaching due to the sound of the surf and wind.

Ensure that children are supervised at campsites.

"Everyone is there for an enjoyable time so drive and behave responsibly," Sgt Yvette Tarrier said.