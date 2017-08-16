Campers set up ahead of Muster party

Kevin Meredith has set up his iconic bar in front of his campsite.

Gympie Muster early campers: The first of the campers have set up at the site of the Gympie Music Muster.

A WEEK out from the opening of the Gympie Music Muster and Amamoor State Forest is buzzing as the first groups of fans set up camp.

Tents loom both large and small and a trickle of campers litter the grounds before the inevitable tide swells to thousands.

Stanley Claydon has made the trip from Ipswich to set up early for his family. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Muster spokeswoman Lori Hoffmann said ticket sales were powering ahead.

"The Muster has an aggregate audience of about 30,000 across the event, and organisers are confident they'll see similar crowd numbers this year," Ms Hoffmann said.

"Usually, about half of the audience camp.

"Nearly 1000 rope-off permits have been sold to date. Each permit is valid for one site, but there can be up to eight adults camped per site."

Adrian Blanks has set up home base in readiness for a big week. Renee Albrecht

Ms Hoffmann was confident the weather would be kind to Muster fans.

"At this stage, looks like it's going to be perfect weather - fine and sunny with slightly chilly mornings and temperatures in the mid-20s," she said.

Muster veteran Kevin Meredith is back this year with Kevie's Muster Bar - a semi-permanent shed, complete with floor, saloon-style doors, see-through roof, and 360-degree camera which people can view online.

Mr Meredith arrived last week and said the number of pre-Muster campers appeared down on recent years, but his excitement was high.

"I've been here since Thursday and it does seem a bit slower than usual," he said.

"I spend about a month out here each year. I'm expecting good friends and good times."

Gympie Muster volunteer Adrian Blanks has been hard at work getting the site ready for the thousands of attendees. Renee Albrecht

This will be Paul Wardle's 30th Gympie Music Muster after he missed the last two years.

His family is such a regular sight, the area where they traditionally camp is dubbed Wardle's Bend.

"My brother died last year, so it's a tribute to him to come back here," Mr Wardle said.

Paul Wardle is here for his 30th Muster in honour of his brother, who passed away last year. Renee Albrecht

Hailing from the Brisbane suburb of Carseldine, Mr Wardle said he was glad to be back.

"It's great to get people together," he said, "It's a bit down on artists (this year) but it should be good."

Christina Sheppard and James Roderick, from regional Victoria, have set up their 1985 Viscount caravan early for their first-ever Gympie Music Muster.

"She's a real old van but she's got everything in it," Mr Roderick said.

"We normally go to the Deniliquin Muster but someone said we should go to the Gympie Muster, so here we are," Ms Sheppard said.

James Roderick and Christina Sheppard made the journey to Gympie from regional Victoria. Renee Albrecht

Adele King said the Muster was a great chance to make new friends as well as catch up with old ones.

"We've been coming for a few years now," Mrs King said.

"We've got friends coming - it's a good catch up over a few drinks, a few wines."

The Muster site is green but the weather is dry, and according to Craig Campbell, who waters the grounds, the creeks are desperately low.

"It's the driest I've ever seen the creeks in 10 or 15 years," Mr Campbell said.