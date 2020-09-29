Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Camper's body found in lake

More Stories

lake eucumbene missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        Premium Content 'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        News The Gympie man breached a DVO, hurled abuse at his mum and threw her around during the “appalling” attack

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss