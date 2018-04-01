Campers boaties and fishers beware - weather getting worse

EASTER WEATHER: Wet conditions are expected to persist and worsen before gradually moving north to Bundaberg and beyond.

EASTER holiday camping, surfing and boating are forecast to become less comfortable and even potentially dangerous today, with rough seas, strong surf, rain and some possibly patchy storm activity.

Powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

On the water, boaties are urged to consider changing any plans to cross the Wide Bay Bar and should wear their life jackets.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued a short time ago this morning for ocean beaches all along the coast from the north of Fraser Island to parts of the Sunshine Coast.

That warning has also included a caution for boating, fishing and swimming, especially in exposed areas.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland warns people should consider staying out of the water and should even avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid exposed coastal rock platforms and seek a safer and more sheltered location.

This is a time when safety equipment is vital for anyone on the water in any sort of water craft, with danger particularly in shallow waters.

Water craft operators are urged to check in with Tin Can Bay Coast Guard or to log on with their local radio base.

On the brighter side, the Bureau of Meteorology reports that the showers will not fall everywhere and for the rest of the day, there is a 50 per cent chance of showers between now and late afternoon.

All that weather is gradually expected to move north, where a flood watch has been issued for a long length of coastline and coastal communities from Bundaberg north.

On land, conditions are predicted to ease tomorrow, with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers in the morning and afternoon and east to south easterly winds becoming light in the later afternoon.

That easing trend is expected to continue into Tuesday, but showers are expected to return to areas near the coast , with a 50 per cent chance of rain in more inland areas.

But on the water, showers are likely to be more common with an 80 per cent chance of showers and even a thunderstorm possible today and showers likely also tomorrow and Tuesday.