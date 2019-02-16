Camper van theft puts Gympie crooks up the creek

This stolen van is believed to have been dragged over a dry creek bed and through an adjoining property in order to remove it from it's Gympie address.

This stolen van is believed to have been dragged over a dry creek bed and through an adjoining property in order to remove it from it's Gympie address. Contributed

POLICE are asking for the public's help to locate a stolen pop-up camper van, taken from a Gympie property sometime between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

The thieves went to a great deal of trouble to steal the unregistered 14ft Windsor Weekender Pop-up camper which was securely stored at the rear of the Jasmine Avenue address.

It is believed there was no other means of removing it other than to drive through an adjoining block at the rear of the property, through a creek bed and drag it out onto another street as there is no front access to Jasmine Avenue.

Police urge anyone with any information to please come forward and report to Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day and quote reference number QP 1900313707.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.