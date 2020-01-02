Camper tells of encounter with lethal stonefish

TREMENDOUS PAIN: Burrum Heads man Travis Haupt in the Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish at Baffle Creek.

"AFTER two hits of morphine and two green whistles, I could still feel its pain".

What began as a great start to the new year, fishing and camping at Baffle Creek, quickly went south when Travis Haupt stood on a stonefish with all six spines piercing his right foot.

One of the country's deadliest fish, the stonefish, has dorsal fin spines and at the base of each spine there are two venom glands that discharge their contents along ducts in the spine.

The 20-year-old said the pain was instant and unlike anything else he'd experienced before.

"I have never felt such pain before," he said.

"All I could do is cry and scream at times."

Within about two minutes of stepping on the deadly fish, the spiked area went black and he could barely walk.

He said he was using the cast net and believes that the stonefish may have fallen out the bottom when he stood on it.

"After I stood on it, I eventually found him in the sand and realised what it was and got medical help," he said.

Luckily they were still at their camp when he stepped on the fish.

Running, to the best of his ability, up to his parent's car, Mr Haupt said his girlfriend had to drag the boat up, anchor it and then drive him to reception.

He said when they made it to the reception of the Rocky Point Retreat, the team there "were amazing".

Helping Mr Haupt call the ambulance and through the wait for paramedics to arrive, he was grateful for their assistance.

"The 45 minutes waiting for the ambo was the most pain I had ever been in," he said.

Once getting the reception, he had to hold his foot in water as hot as he could stand, but the heat was far from his concern.

"I couldn't feel the hot water over the pain of the sting," Mr Haupt said.

And once he got to hospital "all they could do was drug me up till I could stand it and get the X-rays" done.

TREMENDOUS PAIN: Burrum Heads man Travis Haupt was stung by this stonefish at Baffle Creek.

Hours after the incident he said his foot and ankle were swollen to double the size of his left foot and he could still feel mild pain.

Mr Haupt said he planned on keeping the dead stonefish and putting it in a jar of metho.

Unfortunately for Mr Haupt, this isn't his first run-in with Australia's deadly wildlife.

Several years ago he was struck by a snake while camping with his family.

He said he seems to only stand on the best and the stonefish "can go on my 'things that tried to kill me' shelf."

Wearing sturdy footwear on reef flats, or while wading adjacent to rocky or weedy areas is the recommended way to prevent being stung.