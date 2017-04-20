Campaigner wants to hand off event

Jo Jones is freshly bald after the World's Greatest Shave this year, but she won't be organising next year's event.

AFTER another monumental effort for the Leukaemia Foundation again this year, Gympie pensioner Jo Jones, is hanging up the hairdresser's cape.

Mrs Jones raised more than $5500 through the World's Greatest Shave and her hard work, which will go towards research and helping fund accommodation and transport for patients and will be added to an already impressive total of more than $35,000 raised over the past seven years.

This will be the last year, though, that Mrs Jones has organised the official Gympie World's Greatest Shave Event.

"It's just getting to be too much for me,” the 75-year-old said.

"I'll still shave and fundraise, but I won't organise the event.”