Campaign to bring Hollywood star to the outback

BRING BACK JACK: Nindigully wants to see the return of Paperback Hero star Hugh Jackman to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.

BRING BACK JACK: Nindigully wants to see the return of Paperback Hero star Hugh Jackman to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary. DAN HIMBRECHTS

A SOUTH-WEST Queensland town is pushing for the return of the massive star who helped secure its place in Australian film history - Hugh Jackman.

The Nindigully Film and Music Festival will be held for the first time on October 4-6, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of Australian film Paperback Hero.

The festival will include a re-premiere of the movie, which was filmed in Nindigully and the Balonne Shire.

To mark the special occasion, the council has started a social media campaign to see Jackman return to the red dust of the outback.

Paperback Hero, which also stars Claudia Karvan, is centred on Jackman's character Jack Willis, a paperback novelist.

Hugh Jackman photobombs reporter: Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman snuck up on Channel 10 reporter Jessica Turner on live TV.

Tourism committee chair, councillor Robyn Fuhrmeister, said she called on residents to find any Paperback Hero memorabilia they might have which could be used as part of an exhibition for the festival.

"As much as it will always have a place in the hearts and minds of all Australians, for the locals of Nindigully and the Balonne Shire, Paperback Hero represents the accumulation of our region's story," Cr Fuhrmeister said.

"Old photographs, movie-set memorabilia, camera-shot lists, filming storyboards, posters, and video of filming are some of the things residents are being asked to donate to create an exhibition a lasting archive of the Balonne's involvement in this iconic Aussie movie."

Inside the Nindigully Pub.

Nindigully Pub owner and event organiser Steve Burns said he and his wife Debbie were excited to host the inaugural film festival.

Residents with any memorabilia for the exhibition, are asked to contact Debbie Burns on 0421088372 or email nindigullypub@hotmail.com.

To join in, post a message to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and let the film's cast and crew know what it would mean to to #BringBackJack to Nindigully.