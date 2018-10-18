Menu
Dr Andrew Timbs. Renee Albrecht
Campaign to bring back X-ray service to Tin Can Bay

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Oct 2018 7:14 AM
THOSE wanting to have x-rays done in Tin Can Bay will now have to travel to Gympie after Star Radiology announced they will no longer be servicing the area.

The service was introduced on July 30 and was open on Monday and Tuesdays at the Cooloola Skin Clinic.

CEO and owner of Star Radiology, Dr Andrew Timbs, said the decision to close the service was due to a "lack of referrals.”

"We weren't getting enough referrals to continue servicing the Tin Can Bay region,” Dr Timbs said.

"It was tough to call it quits as everyone who received x-rays loved the fact that they didn't have to travel to Gympie, it was right here in town.”

Tin Can Bay resident Janet Young said it's a massive shame to lose such a valuable service to the community.

"I only found out last week,” she said.

"It's a huge loss to the town, we have a lot of older people who can't drive and without this service, they'll have to go to Gympie to get x-rays done.”

Retired Cooloola Coast Clinic GP Dr Peter Martin is hoping it will just be "temporary”.

"Over many years the Cooloola Coast Clinic has actively encouraged allied health providers and specialists to visit Tin Can Bay regularly to provide health services to our patients,” he said.

"We are hoping the closure will be temporary and that the radiologists will return in the future.”

Those looking to have their say on the issue can sign the petitions at the following places:

Tin Can Bay: Temptations by the Water, Fruit and Vege Mart, Tasty's cafe.

Cooloola Cove: CC Stylz, Keyman Services, Cooloola Skin Clinic.

Rainbow Beach: Rainbow Beach Community Centre.

