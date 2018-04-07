Campaign for Jacob skates on

LIFE without her son isn't getting any easier, but naming the proposed Imbil skate park in his honour would be a big help for Kerri Saint's healing process.

Jacob Roy loved to skate, and until a 2014 hit-and-run incident with a drunk driver caused debilitating injuries and severe pain, it was his life.

The youth never had a real chance to get back on his board, after a freak accident during a gathering with friends last August cost the 17-year-old his life.

Jacob died by strangulation when his shirt became entangled on something after he fell, hit his head and lost consciousness.

Jacob Roy, who was run off the road while he was on his skateboard by a drink driver in 2014. Renee Pilcher

Since that tragic night, Jacob's mother has worked tirelessly to preserve his memory in the town he so loved, developing a petition that had received more than 620 signatures when she submitted it to Gympie Regional Council this week.

Ms Saint said the loss of her "beautiful boy" was still "really hard" to deal with every day.

"I don't think there's a day that goes by when he's not in my thoughts, there's a lot of really, really happy memories," she said.

"Having his dog [Lilly] around has been hard, he slept with it every night and she used to go with him on the skateboard, and since Jay passed away she'd just sit there and look at me with big sad eyes.

"The house is too quiet now, especially at night when he'd be on his computer, laughing his head off.

"He brought joy to all those he had contact with, and that's indicative of so many people who came to the funeral and are still deeply grieving.

"It didn't matter if you met him for five minutes, there was just something about him that was so beautiful."

Jacob was a "loving, lovable” kid who lit up a room whenever he walked in. Contributed

The teen's memory has not been lost on the Imbil community, with kids who didn't know Jacob personally throwing their support behind the idea of honouring him with the skate park.

Skater Rory Bryan-Wells said he thought naming the skate park after Jacob was an "amazing idea".

"He was just a kid who loved his skating, like us," the 14-year-old said.

"He belonged to this town, and he deserves to be a part of this town still."

Ms Saint said the skate park campaign had given her a sense of purpose since her son's death.

"Since he's been gone, I've been motivated knowing that the kids felt that Jacob meant a lot to them, and doing this is really helping me in the healing process."

A council spokeswoman said council was "progressing the development" of the skate park and it would receive state funding.

"We are currently undertaking community engagement to identify a suitable location and once this feedback is assessed, a further round of consultation will be held with the community on the design of the park," she said.

"All Imbil residents have a right to put forward their views towards the naming of the Imbil Skate Park.

"Council will consider any petition or suggestions that are received in relation to the Park."