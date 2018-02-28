Camp dogs unleashed - but not for long

THE three dogs at Wendy Sarah Sutton's Inskip Point camp site picked the wrong time to greet visitors on January 19 last year.

The visitors were Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers, on duty and checking for breaches.

The dogs would not have been able to greet them had they been on the leashes required by camp site rules.

The Lockyer Valley woman, 51, had opted to contest a charge of having unrestrained dogs in a recreation area.

Although she had declined to pay the ticket fine of $121, effectively choosing a Gympie Magistrates Court prosecution, she did not appear in the court yesterday to contest or respond to the charge. That decision cost her an extra $439.

Environment Department principal lawyer Steve Barclay told the court his department had not prosecuted anyone else for the offence since February 2011, when an offender was fined $250, plus $250 prosecution costs.

He said Sutton, from Plainland, had been given an infringement notice, one for all three dogs.

Court action had meant extra costs for preparing and serving a complaint and preparing for trial.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Sutton had "not co-operated in any shape or form” with the investigation.

He fined her $300, plus $250 professional costs, with two months to pay. He ordered that no conviction be recorded.