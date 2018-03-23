Camp Dog drama continues

CASE OF ROAMING DOGS: Environment Department principal lawyer Steve Barclay (left) leaves Gympie in February after the successful prosecution of an Inskip Point camper who failed to keep her dogs on a leash.

A LOCKYER VALLEY woman charged with having unrestrained dogs at an Inskip Point camp site has been told to "get some legal advice” ahead of a re-hearing set for July this year at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Sarah Wendy Sutton, of Plainland, told Magistrate Chris Callaghan on Monday her previous failure to appear in court last month was down to a simple oversight of the scheduled date.

"It was an honest mistake,” Ms Sutton said.

Ms Sutton quoted a previous article published by The Gympie Times in making her argument to Mr Callaghan, saying his view that she had "not co-operated in any shape or form” with the investigation was untrue.

Ms Sutton said she was attempting to appoint a solicitor for advice on the matter.

Legal proceedings on the matter developed after Ms Sutton's three dogs ran out from under her caravan at the campground on January 19 last year.

The dogs were greeting visitors who happened to be rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, on duty and looking for camp site breaches.

Environment Department principal lawyer Steve Barclay told the court last month his department had not prosecuted anyone else for the offence since February 2011.

Mr Barclay said Ms Sutton had been given an infringement notice each for all three dogs, all of which she had refused to pay for.

Upon issuing Ms Sutton with a remand to appear for the re-hearing for Tuesday, July 17 at 9am, Mr Callaghan told her to seek legal advice after she said chaining up her dogs would have been a "safety issue” due to conditions at the campground.

"I'm still wondering what your issue is,” he replied.

"You can't use that as a defence.”