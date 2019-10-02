'Fierce'! Fashion icon's life-saving, life-changing decision

Australian designer Camilla Franks was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer last May after welcoming daughter Luna Gypsy Jones..

DESIGNER Camilla Franks has described her battle with breast cancer as "the most challenging time in my life" as she prepares to remove her ovaries to save her life.

The acclaimed Australian designer behind much loved label Camilla was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer last May after welcoming daughter Luna Gypsy Jones, with fiance JP Jones, in January, having conceived naturally at 41.

Camilla Franks, pictured at the Camilla X Warlu Collection launch at the Cooee Art Gallery at Bondi Beach in September, marked her one-year post treatment milestone this week. Photo: Jonathan Ng

Marking her one-year post treatment milestone on Tuesday, Franks shared a candid message to social media in which she spoke of the "intense chemotherapy" she endured for six months, her double mastectomy and the next steps for her survival.

"I write to you today as a WOMAN. ⁠ A woman who is proud, A woman who is fierce, A woman who is relieved and grateful, but above all - A woman who is alive," Franks began.

"I set out to be transparent on my journey of survival. ⁠ To share my experiences and stories for women who may have been walking the same treacherous path, but the following cards I kept close to my chest as I navigated the battlefield that was CANCER. ⁠"

Camilla Franks, pictured with her daughter Luna and partner JP, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, 2018. Photo: Chris Mohen

Franks' breast cancer was a result of BRCA1 gene mutation she didn't know she carried until last year, which gave her a 79 per cent chance of developing breast cancer and a 44 per cent of developing ovarian cancer.

"After 6 months of what my doctors called the "bazooka" of intense chemotherapy, I had a double mastectomy and reconstruction," she continued.

"This time was without a doubt, the most challenging time in my life - physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually and on this day, although my journey is not quite over, as I prepare to remove my ovaries in order to save my life." ⁠

"It is in making this decision, that I have never felt more WOMAN." ⁠