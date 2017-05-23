21°
Camera traps set to lure big cat

Frances Klein
| 30th Jun 2017 4:31 PM

ON THE PROWL: Pantherpeople.com founder Vaughan King says there's been about 20 reported big cat sightings since the website started a week ago.
Scott Sawyer

FUR on a fence and dried up prints were the only clues left behind when Curra residents recently spotted a creature resembling a mountain lion on their property.

But big cat chaser and founder of the Australian Big Cat Research Group Vaughan King is looking for harder evidence.

Mr King said the owners reported watching a big cat-like animal in their torchlight for about 15 minutes when it walked through their paddock.

"Although (mountain lions are) uncommon here in Queensland, it does match up to similar reports of tawny coloured animals being seen in scattered areas across the state," Mr King said.

Mr King, a former Australia Zoo big cat handler who runs the research group out of the Sunshine Coast, travelled to Curra to look for evidence of the cat.

"Although some prints were found, they had been baked dry by the morning sun and thus rendered inconclusive," he said.

"Some fur was found in the fence which did not look like macropod or stock, so that will most likely be sent away for DNA testing."

LURE: Camera traps are set at a Curra property following a big cat sighting report.
Contributed

Mr King set up multiple cameras traps on the property with baits and lures to encourage the animal back.

"Big cats are naturally wary animals and can often be spooked by new or introduced scents into the area, so unfortunately the baiting may also have a negative effect on the results of the camera trap survey."

While Mr King waits for results, the reportings of big cats in the Gympie region have been increasing; cementing his idea that Gympie is a Queensland hotspot for big cat activity.

Mr King said rural property owners are the best witnesses of big cat encounters with reports from Glenwood and Mooloo in the past two months coming in.

He said the hours that property owners are out in the field - between dusk and dawn- was the prime time of day that big cats are active.

"Property owners with livestock and pets will also be the first to notice any changes in their animals' behaviour.

"Animals such as dogs, horses, sheep and cattle are some of the best of what I like to refer to as 'animal indicators' in this sort of scenario.

"Horses in particular are very alert and aware of their surroundings, and their body language is very easy to read.

"If people see the animals on their properties acting in an abnormal or strange way, this could be an indication of something threatening being nearby and quite possible a precursor to a potential big cat sighting on their property."

He encouraged anyone who had sighted a big cat to report it on pantherpeople.com

 

 

SCARS: Were the scratches on this horse at Glenwood inflicted by a big cat years ago?
Contributed

Glenwood, QLD

Date of Sighting: 6 June 2017

A GLENWOOD property owner reportedly saw an adult big cat with younger offspring eyeing off her horses late one night.

Her small dog and horses were scared and remained visibly spooked for days and even weeks.

The owner, who saw the visitors by torchlight only, thought the cats were black.

The sighting comes six years after a large animal attacked a horse on the property, spooking it and leaving large scratch marks that are still visible.

Camera traps have been installed on the property.

Mooloo, QLD

Date of Sighting: 13 May 2017

Sighting Report

A MOOLOO man reported seeing a large, cat-like animal moving through the back of his property while feeding the ducks with his grandson.

He believed it was too big to be a feral cat but did not look like a dog.

He was so shaken by the incident, he said, that he picked up a star picket as a weapon in case the animal saw him or his grandson as prey.

Monkland, QLD

Date of Sighting: 15 January 2016

Sighting Report

"MY PARTNER partner and I where in bed with windows shut, air conditioning on and tv blaring when we heard loud noises.

"We turned the TV off and went to the rear deck where we heard a very large cat sound. My partner said to Google big cat noises and the second one I googled was an exact match.

"It was a female panther's mating call to a male.

"All the dogs in the vicinity were going nuts - my blind and deaf Cavalier King Charles woke up and started patrolling the back fence line like crazy.

"Several weeks later I was in bed and heard a sound on the roof that sounded like someone dragging a chain.

"I got up and actually sighted a large black cat sitting on the corner of our street under the street light.

"It then began to walk up our street and walked into our neighbours yard across the road.

"It then walked out onto the street again and I could see that it was indeed a black panther its legs where like tree stumps and definitely not a feral cat it was way too big.

"My partner and I are certain that this is a panther.

"Several weeks later I heard a male it was far off in the distance but still very scary to hear."

