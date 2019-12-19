Menu
The Cambridges Christmas card including Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Twitter
News

Cambridges share sweet Christmas card

by Mathew Murphy
19th Dec 2019 7:12 AM

Prince William and his wife, Kate, have sent out their annual Christmas card, which has since been shared online.

The card, shared on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, shows Prince William sitting on an old fashioned motorbike with his youngest son, Prince Louis, one, on his lap.

Princess Charlotte, four, is seen standing in the sidecar with Prince George, six, standing right behind her.

Kate Middleton is photographed by her husband's side.

The card reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year" and is signed off, Catherine.

Prince William is known to be a huge fan of vintage motorbikes so the setting for the card is likely to have been his idea.

 

The Cambridges are known for their adorable group family Christmas cards, with last year's card featuring them perched in a tree with Prince George balancing on one leg and holding on to his father.

This year's card is the first from the royal family to be shared with the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card. Picture: Getty
Last year, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, shared a photo from their wedding reception which showed them holding hands and looking at fireworks from the ground of Frogmore Cottage, where they live.

This year's card from the Sussexes is no doubt going to feature their son, Archie.

