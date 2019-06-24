Menu
Rescuers on Monday were continuing to search the rubble of a building that collapsed while under construction in a Cambodia beach town, killing dozens of workers as they slept.
Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities via AP
Cambodia building collapse toll up to 24

24th Jun 2019 1:23 PM

THE death toll in a building collapse in Cambodia has risen to 24 as rescuers continue to search the rubble for more trapped workers.

The unfinished, seven-story building collapsed early Saturday on top of the dozens of construction workers who slept each night on the second floor.

The condominium was being built in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, which has several such Chinese-funded projects.

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities said rescuers digging through the twisted metal and concrete rubble found five bodies overnight.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also visited the site on Sunday. Pictures released by the provincial authorities showed him in front of the collapsed building talking to several government ministers involved in the rescue.

At least 24 workers were injured in the collapse.

The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but some workers suggested there were about 55 to 60 people inside the building.

Provincial authorities said in a statement that four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.

