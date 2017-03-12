Calton Hill crash victim says 'thank you'

MY SINCERE thanks and gratitude to the emergency services and each and every one who assisted at the two car accident on corner of Calton Hill Rd and Church St on Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 11.45am.

Scenes from the crash on Calton Hill. Tom Daunt

Luckily neither myself nor the other driver needed hospitalisation, although both vehicles were extensively damaged.

WENDY MACPHERSON,

GYMPIE.

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

PENALTY RATE: CUT THE POLLIES' PAYS

TELL John Howard on his big lunch out that we all worked an eight-and-a-half hour day for under $20 an hour.

Tell the politicians if they want to cut our weekend rates that they wouldn't even know about working weekends.

Neither would they care whilst barbecuing and drinking with their friends when they actually have weekends off.

They have absolutely no idea how the single women live to try to make ends meet and they also give nothing to them.

Most people that work the shit hours are single women.

We need them to make ends meet.

Are we actually better off becoming criminals and being fed for free and watching tele in jail than trying hard to survive?

Cut the politicians' wages before ours.

If you cut them back to what we all have to live on then they may learn how we have to live and change their minds about how the rest of the normal hard working people have to live.

Lorraine Brown,

Noosaville.