Hot Potato live at the Caloundra Music Festival 2019. The 2020 event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

Staff Writers
2nd Jul 2020 8:42 AM
THE Caloundra Music Festival has joined a long list of local and global events forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement released this morning, festival director Richie Eyles said organisers didn't have much choice with the current restrictions in place.

"Working within a venue or stadium is one thing, trying to enforce the 1.5m social distancing rule at a festival across multiple parkland settings is very difficult," Mr Eyles said.

Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg said the decision to cancel was about the safety of patrons, artists, crew, volunteers, vendors, staff and community.

"We waited in hope that restrictions may have eased by now, but given the lead-time required to organise a successful event of this scale, it is best to advise our festival family sooner rather than later that the Caloundra Music Festival will not go ahead over the October long weekend this year," Cr Landsberg said.

"I encourage people to keep their accommodation bookings and still make a weekend of it here in Caloundra and the Sunshine Coast area, in what is the last long weekend in Queensland of the year, as we still have plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy."

Caloundra Music Festival will return in 2021, with dates to be confirmed later in the year.

For more information visit caloundramusicfestival.com.

