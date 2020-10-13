Menu
Eight candidates are vowing to replace retiring LNP member Mark McArdle in Caloundra.
Politics

Caloundra election 2020: Don’t miss tonight’s livestream

Nadja Fleet
13th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
LNP member Mark McArdle has held Caloundra since 2004 when he replaced former deputy premier Joan Sheldon.

Now he is retiring.

His decision more than 18 months ago not to run at the October 31 election has given voters plenty of time to prepare for a new representative and Mr McArdle believes it will be a battle.

The Daily's livestream, tonight from 7.30pm on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au, will allow you to ask your questions to your local candidate, so you can make an informed decision when you cast your vote.

Want a candidate to answer your questions? Email scdaily@news.com.au.

How to watch the livestream

Full list of prepolling booth locations

The LNP has selected Stuart Coward to maintain its grip on the electorate.

But the seat is hotly contested.

Coward's challengers include Labor's Jason Hunt, who has secured consecutive voting swings in defeat at the past two elections.

Others include One Nation's Luke Poland, the Greens' Raelene Ellis, Trevor Gray from Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, Belinda Hart from the Informed Medical Options Party and Independents Mathew Hill and Mike Jessop.

With a seat such as Caloundra it comes as no surprise eight candidates are vowing for your votes.

Caloundra is an electorate slated for decades of population growth in large developments such as Stockland's Aura estate and up to 20,000 new homes at Beerwah East.

It features the tourism hubs of Kings Beach and surrounding coastal suburbs and the rural charm of Beerwah, Landsborough and Glenview.

Make an informed decision when you hit the polling booths on October 31 and watch tonight's livestream at 7.30pm on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.

The next livestreams are:

  • NOOSA: Wednesday, October 14, 6pm; livestreamed at sunshinecoastdaily.com.au or register here to meet your candidates at the Sunshine Beach Surf Club; and
  • GLASS HOUSE: Thursday, October 15, 7.30pm, livestreamed at sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.
caloundra caloundra state election election debate queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate
