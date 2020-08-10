Calls to remove tracking collar from pregnant dingo

A recent photo of Yellow Tag having a feed on Fraser Island.

A recent photo of Yellow Tag having a feed on Fraser Island.

CALLS are being made to remove a tracking collar from a pregnant Fraser Island dingo.

Cheryl Bryant, a member of Save the Fraser Island Dingoes, said one of the two dingoes wearing the tracking collars was expecting a litter.

The dingo, known as Blue Tag, was fitted with the device earlier this year.

Another dingo, called Yellow Tag, has been wearing a similar collar for more than a year and has been the subject of repeated calls to remove the device, especially after she seemed to lose condition earlier this year.

A new photo surfaced this week appearing to show Yellow Tag had put on weight, but she is not believed to be pregnant.

While her weight gain was good news, Ms Bryant said there were concerns tourists could be feeding her now the island had reopened to visitors after the COVID-19 closure.

"It's possible now there are people on the island that she's foraging from people," she said.

"I hope not."

Ms Bryant said she had heard Yellow Tag had been involved in further incidents with people and she was concerned for her future if that continued.

"We need to push the fact that people need to give her space and not approach her," she said.

"The collar could be the least of her worries, if she's involved in more incidents they could end up destroying her."

Ms Bryant said similar reports had been made of Blue Tag, with concerns tourists had been spotted feeding her in the carpark at Lake McKenzie.

She hopes next month, Yellow Tag's collar will be removed.

"Next month they are meant to be reassessing the collar," Ms Bryant said.

A public petition calling for the removed of the collars has reached more than 11,500.

In it, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is asked to "look into the cumbersome collars now on two or more Fraser Island dingoes" and have them removed.

Connect 2 Wildlife 4 Environment operator Marie-Louise Sarjeant started the petition, saying dingoes were "visibly suffering".

The Department of Environment and Science has been contacted for a response.