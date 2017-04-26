29°
News

Calls to properly restrain pets after road crash deaths

26th Apr 2017 5:45 PM
Fatal accident at United service station north of Gympie.
Fatal accident at United service station north of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE recent spate of high-speed fatal car crashes that have plagued Gympie and the Bruce Hwy aren't just claiming human lives.

Drivers are now being urged to restrain their animals after police investigations revealed dogs were found in the cars of three recent fatal crashes along the region.

Initial forensic Crash Unit investigations have shown a dog was in one of the cars involved in a Bruce Hwy crash that killed two people and caused three cars to catch on fire on April 17.

On April 1, a 75-year-old Glenwood woman and her small dog were killed while exiting the United Petroleum Service Centre at Gunalda, also on the Bruce Hwy.

On March 18, an elderly man was hit by his own vehicle while he was trying to free a pet dog that had become stuck under the driver pedals.

The man passed away on March 22, four days after the traffic incident.

Wide Bay Forensic crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb said police could not yet confirm the dogs were the causes of these crashes, but having an unrestrained dog in a moving car was a serious risk and an offence.

"People out there need to restrain their animals so that they don't in any way distract drivers,” Sgt Webb said.

"Even today driving to work I saw two dogs in the car unrestrained, it's an absolute risk.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  fatal crash pet safety road safety awareness traffic crash

Gympie's great fly debate: do we have a problem?

Gympie's great fly debate: do we have a problem?

GYMPIE region residents are abuzz over the number of flies and mosquitoes since the rain of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, but the jury is out on how severe it is.

Buzz abounds as countdown continues to Rosella festival

SEA OF RED: Cecelia Petersen said excitement is blooming for the Rosella Festival.

Woolooga farming festival almost ready to rock.

Eagles tribute act invites Gympie to such a lovely place

PLAY ON: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, playing in Gympie on Saturday night.

Possibly the closest you might get to hear these classics live

Calls to properly restrain pets after road crash deaths

Fatal accident at United service station north of Gympie.

A number of pets have been killed in car crashes recently

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Buzz abounds as countdown continues to Rosella festival

SEA OF RED: Cecelia Petersen said excitement is blooming for the Rosella Festival.

Woolooga farming festival almost ready to rock.

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Buzz abounds as countdown continues to Rosella festival

IT IS a bit less than three weeks to go before the annual Rosella Festival held on the Petersen farm outside Woolooga.

Eagles tribute act invites Gympie to such a lovely place

PLAY ON: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, playing in Gympie on Saturday night.

Possibly the closest you might get to hear these classics live

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES

12 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 5 $425,000

This immaculate home will provide you and your family with a delightful lifestyle in the sought-after Southside of Gympie only minutes from the Bruce. Positioned...

HIGHEST HOUSE ON FAIRWAY DRIVE - AMAZING VIEWS

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 Drastically...

This modern 4 bedroom home, perched on the highest point of Fairway Drive. This home oozes appeal from the moment you enter the drive. Situated high on the hill...

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR - OWNER WILL CONSIDER OFFERS PRIOR TO AUCTION

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Ignore all previously advertised prices - these owners are motivated and need to sell! Welcome to 16 Eagle Hawk Drive Southside - Exceptionally well presented near...

Want the lot? Well Here It Is!

23 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 6 289,000

How good is this; Beautiful Queenslander offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge 3 bay shed plus 3 bay carport. No matter which way you look at this Queenslander...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Widgee 4570

3 1 5 $460,000

Surrounded by pristine mountain ranges and hosting a picturesque running creek this 155 acre property is your escape. Sitting proudly overlooking the property...

Your Eyes Only

3 Vanguard COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $398,000

No your eyes do not deceive you that price is right. This stylish home is waiting for you to move right in, not a single thing to do. The separate formal lounge...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Auction On Site...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!