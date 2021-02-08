Calls to help Curra couple who lost everything

A home at Curra was destroyed by fire on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

A fundraiser has been started for a couple who lost everything in a house fire at Curra on Friday night.

Kim Gardiner and partner Allan were the victims of a fire that gutted an Atkinson Rd property on Friday night, but that luckily resulted in no injuries.

The blaze had already taken hold of the single story timber house when fire crews arrived on the scene at about 8pm.

Six crews battled the fire and had it contained by 8.50pm, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was extinguished completely by 9.30pm, with firefighters remaining on the scene to dampen down hot spots.

Jesica Billiau, who started the fundraiser on Saturday, said the Curra residents “ had lost everything”and called on the community to donate items to help the couple get on their feet quickly.

“Please if anyone could help with bedding, a tent, a mattress, blankets, sheets, towels, clothes, food, toiletries etc please message me so I can let them know or pick-up stuff for them,” the request read.

“I know it would be greatly appreciated please.”

Only $50 of a $2000 target had been raised in the Facebook-organised appeal as of this morning, however reportedly several donations of items had been made.

Ms Gardiner publicly thanked the Curra community for their donations on a community Facebook page yesterday.

A fire investigator has visited the site but QFES could not provide an update yet about what caused the fire.