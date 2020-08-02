Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John Joseph Taylor will be eligible for parole on August 21 next year.
John Joseph Taylor will be eligible for parole on August 21 next year.
Crime

Calls for tougher penalties after cyclist killer jailed

Felicity Ripper
2nd Aug 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland law firm has backed calls from the cycling community for tougher penalties after the sentencing of John Joseph Taylor.

The 44-year-old was driving with methamphetamine in his system when he hit and killed Cameron Frewer who was cycling along Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

Taylor was on Friday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail with parole eligibility after serving 18 months, and his licence was disqualified for three years.

Widow's message to 'coward' who killed her husband

Cycle Law principal Emily Billiau said the firm supported tough penalties, especially where offences resulted in death.

"This is unfortunately not the end of the road for Cameron's family," Ms Billiau said.

"The police have a very important role in ensuring safety on our roads, but they are limited to enforcing the road rules and initiating criminal proceedings within the confines of these laws.

"Cameron's family has a difficult path ahead of them with financial considerations and the like and may have to turn to other avenues for justice and compensation."

Speaking in court on Friday, Cameron's wife Catherine Frewer said the financial impact of losing her "soulmate" was huge.

Daughter's pain: 'I'd risk my life for daddy to come back'

"I'm an early childhood educator who doesn't earn a huge amount," she said.

"To suddenly come to terms with living on one income, paying bills and buying food- it is a struggle.

"I've had to sacrifice things."

 

Catherine Frewer had a picture of her late husband Cameron and their children displayed to the court as she read a victim impact statement.
Catherine Frewer had a picture of her late husband Cameron and their children displayed to the court as she read a victim impact statement.

Taylor cried as he heard of the heartbreaking moment Mrs Frewer had to sell her late husband's treasured motorbike.

Outside court, Mrs Frewer said she still had things she had to sort out but the sentencing had brought some relief for her family.

"I can relax a bit more now knowing this day has happened," she said.

Taylor could be released as early as August 21 next year.

cameron frewer cycle law cycle safety cycling cyclist hit by car deathcyclist hit by car john joseph taylor maroochydore district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the exit of the LNP president amid internal party wrangling.

        Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        premium_icon Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        News Recruiters are targeting desperate applicants hit by COVID-19 unemployment by using...

        Is our Tino really the next Petero?

        Is our Tino really the next Petero?

        Rugby League The Tino hype train rolls on, but just how good can the Gympie NRL star become?

        Hartwig urges Gympie to stay vigilant on COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon Hartwig urges Gympie to stay vigilant on COVID-19 threat

        Health Mayor says it’s important that all residents continue to follow critical health...