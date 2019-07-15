Calls for sign to go, while others label abortion 'murder'

ABORTION DEBATE: Locals have hit out on both sides of the fence following the placing of a pro-life billboard on Maryborough St.

ABORTION DEBATE: Locals have hit out on both sides of the fence following the placing of a pro-life billboard on Maryborough St.

SOME Bundaberg locals have been so angered by an anti-abortion billboard on Maryborough St they've threatened to lodge a complaint in a bid to have it removed.

Others, on the other hand, maintain that life is precious and back the message on the advertisement - that life begins when the heart starts beating at four weeks' gestation.

"Life is precious and children are a blessing... after all the words on the sign are a known fact," wrote Tim Lunnon on the NewsMail's Facebook post about the billboard.

Kenny and Kylie Puusaari said they loved the sign and that life was precious.

Malcolm Kenzie went even harder in his stance, labelling abortion murder.

"People need to be held accountable for what they do with that life that is within them," he said.

"Tell it as it is - murder."

A heart beats at four weeks. notbornyet.com Mike Knott BUN110719NOT2

Shane Elson was also in support of the controversial billboard.

"I assume no one here thinks it is right to kill a baby for any reason unless the life of the mother is in grave danger," he said.

"If we all agree on that, the question then becomes, 'when does the life of the baby begin?'

"Once we have established that, this argument makes much more sense and the emotional rhetoric can be removed."

Opponents of the sign, however, labelled it "emotional blackmail" aimed at vulnerable, pregnant women.

"There is little organisation of human heart cells until 20 weeks of pregnancy," Catherine Grace commented on the post.

"Don't be fooled by a billboard."

Colleen Day said she was looking into avenues to have the billboard taken down, while Mariah Carew said it could be harmful for any woman experiencing difficulties around her pregnancy.

"I wonder whether they've thought about who this triggers... who has actually been through something like this, who has lost a child (in any form during pregnancy)," she wrote.

"This is the exact reason women struggle with the guilt for their entire lifetime.

"No one deserves to feel that way."

Ms Carew said the billboard was inappropriate.

"Unless you've been through it, leave the topic to those who have," she said.

"The process does not come without its own battles and heartache as is."

Jonathon Cameron held a similar sentiment.

"I feel for every person that sees this sign board and is spending thousands and trying to have a child," he said.

"I also feel for those who see this sign board who have been raped or physically abused and had to make a choice... for themselves."

The pro-life group behind the billboard, Emily's Voice, said Bundaberg had been chosen as a site for one of its billboards among a handful of regions, but there were plans to expand Australia-wide.

The ad was controversially removed from two New South Wales buses, a move which Emily's Voice CEO Paul O'Rouke said came after just one complaint.

"We have run these billboards before without incident," he said.

The billboard shows a woman with her hands formed into a heart over her belly, with the words "a heart beats at four weeks".