Calls for shark net ban after baby whale caught

Sea Shepherd Australia is calling for the State Government to remove its shark control program after a humpback whale calf was caught in nets off Noosa on Thursday. Photo: Sam Ruttyn

SEA Shepherd Australia is calling for an end to Queensland's Shark Control Program following the entanglement of a humpback whale calf in a shark net off Noosa yesterday.

The whale calf was freed after a rescue effort by Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officers.

It was the fourth entanglement by a whale in the shark control program so far this year.

Sea Shepherd has been lobbying against the use of drum lines and shark nets by governments since 2014 due to the danger they pose to marine life.

On Wednesday, Minister for Fisheries Mark Furner announced the State Government would be rolling out 17 additional drumlines at beaches adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

This move is in response to the Federal Court ruling that effectively prevents the culling of sharks within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park - a ruling backing the scientific findings accepted by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal in April this year.

Sea Shepherd Australia spokesman Jonathan Clark said the not-for-profit had a solution for the State Government on the matter.

"Imagine if instead of spending extra millions of dollars on a deeply unpopular and ineffective shark control program, the Queensland Government invested in the latest drone technology via a grant to Queensland Surf Life Saving," he said.

"Such a program would be managed by those already expert in beach safety, utilise proven technology and be flexible enough to cover flagged beaches and surf breaks. This would provide a positive story for tourism in this state."

Mr Clark said Sea Shepherd understood drones may not be the solution for every situation, but encouraged the State Government to trial a different method in a suitable area.

"Barrier technology such as the Eco Shark Barrier, a proven Western Australian development, would be ideal for these places where the waters are largely protected by the Great Barrier Reef," he said.

"Sea Shepherd is urging the Queensland Government to immediately find a suitable site such as the popular Palm Cove, north of Cairns to trial Eco Shark Barrier."

Mr Clark said the State Government had a "golden opportunity" to remove its current shark control program and deploy scientifically-sound solutions that provide more than "the old false sense of safety provided by shark nets and drumlines".

But Mr Furner hit back at Sea Shepherd, saying highly-trained marine animal rescue teams had a great record of safely freeing whales on the "very rare occasions" they were caught in shark nets. "If Sea Shepherd had its way they would recklessly endanger swimmers and Queensland's tourism reputation, and we just won't do it," Mr Furner said. "In this years budget we committed $1 million per year to investigate alternative technologies to protect swimmers at our beaches. "More than 33,000 whales pass along Queensland's coast every year, and since 2006 we have successfully released 52 of the 54 whales that became entangled in shark control equipment."