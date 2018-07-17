Menu
Aftermath of a quad bike crash.
Politics

Calls for change after 69 killed on Qld quads in 15 years

17th Jul 2018 1:12 PM

AGRICULTURE body AgForce is calling on the State Government to establish a quad bike safety rebate program to help save lives and prevent accidents on farms.

AgForce General President Grant Maudsley said the focus of this week's National Farm Safety Week was on innovative ideas and practices to promote an improved safety culture on Australian farms.

"Quad bikes are the biggest cause of death on Australian farms with over half of those due to the bikes rolling over and crushing or asphyxiating the rider,” he said.

"Over the past 15 years, 69 people have been killed in quad bike accidents in Queensland - almost a third of the national total - and many more have been injured.

Quad bike crash.
"With quad bikes an essential piece of farm equipment for many farmers, investing in quad protection is vital.”

Mr Maudsley said AgForce supported policies that were incentives-based to help change producer behaviour rather than harsh regulatory penalties.

"AgForce encourages primary producers to operate quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles that are within manufacturer guidelines and fit for purpose, utilising training and using appropriate safety equipment,” he said.

"With both the Victorian and New South Wales Governments introducing quad bike safety rebate programs in their states, it's time a similar scheme was developed in Queensland.”

