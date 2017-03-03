Calls for caution as low rainfall extends fire season

Firefighters are calling for caution with minimal rainfall leaving the region dry.

FIRE services are calling for extra vigilance with the lack of rainfall extending the region's "traditional” fire season.

Gympie station officer Cameron Nicol said the fire danger was "high” and advised people to take care when working with anything combustible.

"People need to be careful slashing, welding, grinding, and be really vigilant,” he said. "Make sure you keep a close eye on everything.

While the usual fire season runs from August to November, dry weather conditions are having a significant impact right now.

READ MORE: POSTPONED: Great Kilkivan Horse Ride not on track

"We haven't had any good rain for a couple of months so the season may extend. The only thing in our favour is the pastures are quite eaten down but what is there is ready to go,” Mr Nicol said. "We are at a high fire danger period.”

Mr Nicol said no fire ban was in place as a number of factors had to be taken into account. Anyone planning to have a fire should contact their local station.

"Where a fire needs to have a permit you need to access the permit system online or by (phoning).”

Information and contact details at www.ruralfire.qld.gov. au/Pages/Home.aspx