Calling Gympie men; this pub wants you to get your gear off

STEP UP: Have you got what it takes to entertain the ladies at Gympie's Queenslander Hotel?

STEP UP: Have you got what it takes to entertain the ladies at Gympie's Queenslander Hotel?

"ARE you men or mice?”

That's what the Queenslander Hotel is asking the males of Gympie in its bold bid to get volunteers for a night of Magic Mike-inspired entertainment.

In just over two weeks, the hotel will host an amateur strip night, with a strict "drop to your jocks but no further” policy making it as close to the full monty as you'll see in Gympie.

There is no discrimination on size or shape for baring almost all, with the emphasis on fun and "owning” your own form to woo the ladies.

Entrants receive $20 for their trouble and the chance to win $100 cash.

Channing Tatum in a scene from the movie Magic Mike XXL. Supplied by Warner Bros Pictures. Claudette Barius

But that is not the only enticement, the Hotel Facebook's page says for the May 25 event:

"Single guys - this is your opportunity to put yourself out there,” it suggests.

"Impress the girls and who knows; you may go home with a girlfriend.”

Entries have been rolling in, but the hotel said there is still plenty of floor space for more and has outlined some guidelines for wannabe Gympie strippers to follow:

Amateur Strip Tool kit

Anyone can perform and win. Large or small you can be competitive based on your routine.

If you are large of figure own it and make it a feature of the routine.

If you are thin make that a feature of the routine.

Pick a song that is applicable to the act - we will help you do this and provide the music

The routine only needs to be a couple of minutes long.

Add humor to your act and you can not embarrass yourself. Have fun with it and the crowd will support you.

We will help you with your routine and assist with props to make the act interesting.

Remember don't take things too seriously, the objective is to have fun.

Enter at the bar or email admin@qhg.net.au