Calling Ed Sheeran: 'It would mean the world to Bella'

It's Bella 's dream to meet Ed Sheeran when she goes to his concert next week. Contributed

FOR two years Brooloo teen Bella Schonknecht has been battling the horrors of a rare disorder and now faces a future without hearing after her next operation to remove a growing brain tumour.

The 14-year-old, who suffers from rare genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis type 2 that develops tumours on nerve endings, is making the most of her last months of hearing by going to her first concert when Ed Sheeran reigns live in Brisbane next week.

The removal of a non-cancerous tumour has left total and permanent hearing loss in one of Bella's ears, her mother Nikkita Schonknecht said.

She now needs more surgery to combat another tumour that will certainly take the remainder of her hearing.

Doctors are hopeful a brain stem may deliver limited hearing, but music will still be undetectable, she said.

Brooloo teen Bella Schonknecht at one of her hospital visits. Contributed

"Bella knows that after the surgery she will not hear music again like she can now," family friend Kathryn Lewis said, who is behind a social media drive to help Bella meet her music idol next Tuesday.

"It's been a hard year for us," Mrs Schonknecht said, on the back of chemotherapy that left the 14 year-old sick and missing school.

"She's never been to a concert before, it will probably be her last," she said.

Bella was born with the disorder but symptoms only presented during puberty, when non cancerous tumours began to develop inside the brain.

Sufferers from the 1 in 50 000 disorder need monitoring all their life.

The concerned family friend is now leaving it up to Mr Sheeran:

Ed Sheeran performs \"Shape of You\" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles

"Ed, if you read this, if you've got a few minutes, it would mean the world to Bella if you met with her and said hi," Mrs Lewis wrote.

"She's 14 and has gone through so much these last few years and it would give her such a buzz.

"She's got a long road ahead. Your concert will be the last one she will ever hear properly."

The shy teen said she's not sure what she would say if she does get to meet the mega-celebrity, but he is number one in her eyes.

"Ed Sheeran is the only music that I really love."