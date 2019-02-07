Calling all petrol heads, Gympie's best ute gig is back

ON THE ROAD: Ute Muster steward Emily Larkin and sponsor representative for Opposite Lock Gympie, Joel Reeman, gear up for the Gympie Show Ute Muster in May.

EMILY Larkin, steward for the Ute Muster at this year's Gympie Show, was born for the role.

"I've always been a ute girl,” she said. "I love 4WDs, weekend camping, shooting; the great outdoors.”

This is the second year the Show will incorporate a Ute Muster and ute enthusiasts are encouraged to shine up their pride and joy and enter.

It's also the second year Mrs Larkin is running it in Gympie, but her experience comes from years of entering her own ute into musters across the southeast, and from organising the Kilcoy Show Ute Muster for a number of years.

Categories this year include Street Ute, Chick Ute (an event only open to female ute owners), B&S Ute (where utes are tricked out with massive flags, stickers, spot-lights and chrome bullbars), Classic Ute (for utes that are more than 50 years old), Work Ute, 4WD Ute, Town and Country Ute and an inter-dealership competition, where car dealerships are encouraged to enter their best and brightest.

Because there is likely to be some crossover in the categories, entrants are encouraged to enter multiple categories.

The vehicles will be judged on presentation, but also on mechanical specifications, modifications and accessories and other specialist criteria pertinent to their particular category.

Entrants looking to nominate for an event will be able to do so soon.

Mrs Larkin has set up a Facebook page where interested parties can keep up-to-date on the latest developments and find out when registrations open at facebook.com/gympieutemuster.