Calling all charities, can you afford to help this Christmas?

GET INVOLVED: Managing director Publishing Operations at News Corp Australia Neil Monaghan (left) and campaign patron again this year, sports star Shane Webcke. Kevin Farmer
by Donna Jones

WITH Christmas just around the corner, the good residents of Gympie start to think about planning festivities and attending parties and where to go on their Christmas break.

But what about those people in our community living hand to mouth, from one pay day to the next, struggling under the weight of escalating power bills, rent or rate increases and the ever growing list of expenditure?

What about those who have been expelled from their homes through domestic violence or tragic circumstances and are facing a bleak Christmas?

The regional network of newspapers, to which The Gympie Times belongs, has been running a charity drive called Adopt-A-Family for more than 10 years and last year alone helped 35 Gympie families celebrate Christmas.

This initiative, sponsored by rubgy league legend Shane Webcke, teams with local charities to help everyone enjoy a little something special at Christmas with donations made of children's toys and celebration food hampers to families and individuals who are struggling this festive season.

How it works is:

Step 1: Different charity aid organisations work with The Gympie Times to determine those most in need;

Step 2: The Gympie Times, with permission of the charities and families involved will publish very basic information on each family such as the age and sex of each family member;

Step 3: Readers of The Gympie Times who would like to help, select a family from the list and contact the relevant agency to get information on what each family member needs, ie toys, food, clothing;

Step 4: The readers then deliver those goods to whichever charity their family is registered at and the charity then delivers the gifts to the family in need.

In order to do this, The Gympie Times is keen to hear from local charity organisations with which to partner.

If you belong to a local charity, or volunteer, or are on the board of a charity that helps people locally who are in financial difficulty or are suffering social dislocation, please contact Renee King at The Gympie Times on 5480 4240.

