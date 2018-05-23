Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of car thief
File photo of car thief warren lynam
News

Call-out for witnesses to car theft with a tow truck

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd May 2018 1:04 PM

CAR thieves who struck at Widgee Crossing would have had to tow the stolen vehicle out of the area, Gympie police said today.

Between May 6-20, a vehicle from Jeremy Road, Widgee Crossing South was stolen. Police have asked anybody who may have seen something to contact them (details below).

It was a black Holden SS Commodore 1996 model sedan described as:

Black

No number plates as previously stolen (was 863LWL)

Not driveable as several parts not attached

One wheel missing

Removing or dropping off the vehicle may have drawn some attention as this car would have had to be moved by some form of tow truck due to its condition, police said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.　

car theft car thefts crimestoppers gympie crime gympie police widgee crossing
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Bruce Hwy, woman injured

    Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Bruce Hwy, woman injured

    Breaking UPDATE 1.28PM: A woman has been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a parked car on the Bruce Highway.

    • 23rd May 2018 1:00 PM
    Thieves target power tools, machinery in Kilkivan

    Thieves target power tools, machinery in Kilkivan

    News POLICE are on the lookout for thieves who struck in Kilkivan

    • 23rd May 2018 12:55 PM
    Things are going to get very hot in Gympie come winter

    Things are going to get very hot in Gympie come winter

    News Hot Shots head for Gympie RSL

    • 23rd May 2018 12:27 PM
    Woman hits bridge rail in morning crash

    Woman hits bridge rail in morning crash

    News Car crashes into bridge guard rail

    Local Partners