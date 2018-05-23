Call-out for witnesses to car theft with a tow truck

CAR thieves who struck at Widgee Crossing would have had to tow the stolen vehicle out of the area, Gympie police said today.

Between May 6-20, a vehicle from Jeremy Road, Widgee Crossing South was stolen. Police have asked anybody who may have seen something to contact them (details below).

It was a black Holden SS Commodore 1996 model sedan described as:

Black

No number plates as previously stolen (was 863LWL)

Not driveable as several parts not attached

One wheel missing

Removing or dropping off the vehicle may have drawn some attention as this car would have had to be moved by some form of tow truck due to its condition, police said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.