Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Letters to the Editor

Call for harsher punishment for hoons that terrorize streets

11th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I BELIEVE there should be harsher punishments given to those caught hooning on our residential roads by Queensland Police.

Hoons should lose their right to hold a driver's licence for life if caught and found guilty, and their vehicles should be seized and sold with the proceeds of the sale going to the state government.

I don't know about you, but I have had an absolute gutful of hoons who think they are above the law.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

WHAT DO YOU THINK? LET US KNOW IN COMMENTS OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo
hoons letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health As further heartbreaking border stories come to light, Queensland has made a stunning admission about preferential treatment for Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

        • 11th Sep 2020 4:55 AM
        Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        Premium Content Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        News Gympie tattoo artist Luke Bishop has never seen anything like it and is booked out...

        Region’s youngest humanitarian takes a stand against abuse

        Premium Content Region’s youngest humanitarian takes a stand against abuse

        News At a time where victims are being silenced off the back of Victoria’s shock gag...

        THINGS TO DO: 7 markets to visit near Gympie this weekend

        Premium Content THINGS TO DO: 7 markets to visit near Gympie this weekend

        News There is plenty of family fun to be had around the Gympie region this Saturday and...