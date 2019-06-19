Menu
Call for watchdog to check ex-mayor

by Kelmeny Fraser
19th Jun 2019 5:20 AM
A LABOR MP has asked the Crime and Corruption Commission to look into an old $1 million council land deal involving now Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Labor MP Bruce Saunders has asked the CCC to review the deal, made over a decade ago, after a local resident raised concerns.

Mr Sorensen denies any wrongdoing.

It dates back to when the Liberal National Party MP was the Hervey Bay mayor in 2006 - before its amalgamation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Property records show the council's water business then bought 210ha of bushland for $1 million from a deceased estate of Mr Sorensen's late father, of which he was a trustee and beneficiary.

It was bought at a public auction on November 4 for a tree-planting effluent disposal scheme. Questions over the deal were first raised in Parliament in 2011.

Mr Sorensen then said his solicitors had written to the council on November 22 - 18 days after the auction - to notify it of his interest in the land.

The water company's annual report said the purchase price was "within the valuation range for recent sales".

crime and corruption commission member for hervey bay ted sorensen

