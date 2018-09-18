Menu
BACKED UP: Campers at Teewah Beach, near Doule Island Point have had to park their cars up on the sand dunes as there is no beach left to drive on. Sarah Barnham
News

Call for Teewah overhaul as new group to target beach woes

by Peter Gardiner
18th Sep 2018 7:56 AM

EASTER traffic "overkill" of the Noosa and Cooloola "North Shore" beaches will see formation of a united front of local authorities aimed at curbing recreational excesses.

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel said there was significant media commentary about vehicles "accessing and significantly damaging the vegetated dunes at Teewah Beach".

"This occurred in the Noosa Shire area between the third cutting and Teewah township and also in beach areas to the north as result of high tides and unusually high numbers of visitors endeavouring to access the Cooloola region," Mr de Chastel said.

"These events inspired considerable debate about access to and controls around Teewah Beach and Cooloola."

The council, on Thursday, should appoint Mayor Tony Wellington and fellow councillor Brian Stockwell to the newly formed Teewah and Cooloola Working Group he initiated.

"Noosa Council has ongoing concerns about the management of Cooloola, particularly in terms of vehicle numbers, vehicle access and damage to the environment," the CEO said.

"Council's concerns have led to discussions with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and a subsequent briefing from QPWS officers was provided to councillors on May 1.

"QPWS is also in the process of updating the Great Sandy Management Plan which includes the Teewah and Cooloola areas."

Mr de Chastel said the purpose of the group was to enable roundtable discussions regarding visitors, vehicles and camping on Teewah Beach and in the Cooloola Recreation Area.

He said the group may also provide representations to QPWS, Queensland Police and the Minister for Environment.

"The principle focus is on the impact on Teewah Beach of too many vehicles and too much camping."

The invited members are MPs Sandy Bolton and Tony Perrett, QPWS, Queensland Police, Gympie Council, Noosa Council, Tourism Noosa, Noosa Parks Association, Noosa North Shore Association, Teewah Landowners' Association, Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association and Visit Gympie.

