Call for submissions from subbies hit by builder collapse

Ri-Con director John Jenkins, and the Gympie Youth Hub under construction. Ri-con went into liquidation on Monday.

CONTRACTORS and sub-contractors impacted by the collapse of Ri-Con Contractors Pty Ltd are being asked to urgently make a submission to a state parliamentary inquiry into the building industry.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said he had been advised that the Transport and Public Works Committee is eager to receive submissions from local contractors and sub-contractors.

Submissions close next Wednesday, February 26, at 4pm.

Plumber Tim Bothams, O'Briens Plumbing

"The Inquiry is into the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2020," Mr Perrett said.

"While the committee is eager to hear from those impacted by the collapse of Ri-Con any contractors, sub-contractors, businesses, and small businesses are encouraged to make submissions," he said.

OBrien Plumbing, Maroochydore has been hit hard by the liquidation of Ri-Con Contractors Pty Ltd. Its not the first time the business has been left unpaid. OBrien Plumbing business owner Peter King and manager Chris Bidmade are still owed money by company.

Details on submissions are available at: https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-committees/committees/TPWC/inquiries/current-inquiries/36BIFSoPOLAB2020

Submissions should be sent to tpwc@parliament.qld.gov.au or mail to:

Committee Secretary, Transport and Public Works Committee, Parliament House, George Street, Brisbane Qld