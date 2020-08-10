Call for more hazard reduction burns ‘breath of good sense’

ABOUT eight properties were under threat in the Livingstone area as a bushfire ripped through the area. Three aircraft, four helicopters and 20 volunteer crews and Bushfires NT fireys battled together to contain the blaze on Perentie Rd. one firefighter was injured an admitted to hospital with burns. Picture: Che Chorley

Letter to the Editor

A NSW Bushfire inquiry concluded: “Hazard reduction burns should be greatly increased”.

What a breath of good sense. If there is no fuel, there can be no fire.

They also urge a return to indigenous fire management. Aboriginals burnt anything and everything, at any time, for any reason.

They had no water-bombers and seldom tried to put fires out, but they did understand back-burning.

Their vegetation management created the vast and productive open forests and grasslands that supported large populations of marsupials and birds.

But tree huggers would never support this. They prefer scrub, weeds, pests and occasional fierce wildfires.

Viv Forbes, Washpool Qld