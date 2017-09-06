Call for info as Gympie church vandalised

IN a brazen late-night break-in, the inside of Gympie's iconic St Patrick's Church was vandalised, and police are asking for any information that could assist with investigations.

According to Gympie police, the break-in occurred on Monday evening, where vandals proceeded to rummage through cupboards before getting hold of a fire extinguisher.

They proceeded to spray the contents of the extinguisher on statues and furniture near the altar.

After exiting the church the fire extinguisher was later recovered in a nearby bin.

At this stage, it's not believed any property apart from the extinguisher was taken from the building.

Police are asking the public for any assistance or information they may be able to provide by calling CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.