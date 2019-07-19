Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

Letter writer wants all balloons banned from outdoor events in the Gympie region. What do you think?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ban balloons and single use plastics in Gympie region

THIS is a copy of a letter I have sent to council, councillors, and state member.

I respectfully request that Gympie Regional Council bans balloons at all outdoor events immediately. I also request that council puts a timeline in place for the introduction of bans on all single use plastics and other non-recyclable or re-usable items by food vendors and other stall holders at events throughout the region.

I really hope you will take this on board and do something about it.

The recent Gympie Show, last night's Winter On Mary, and many other local events have been absolutely fantastic for those who attended, vendors, local businesses, and visitation to the area. All the organisers are to be highly commended for their work.

However, I feel very strongly that we can all do our bit to reduce the amount of waste at these events.

I saw at least 20 balloons float of into the sky and many more deflated ones lying around on the pavement last night. There are many alternatives that can be handed out rather than balloons.

It very pleasing to see that a lot of vendors are looking at ways they can lessen their impact on the environment by using less damaging products. Many are now choosing to provide paper or bamboo plates, cutlery and straws.

I'm sure council's environment staff are well aware of these issues and the alternative products available so I look forward to seeing these bans introduced in the near future.

Thank you for your consideration in this matter.

Leonora Cox,

Gympie

PLENTY TO BE THANKFUL FOR IN THE GYMPIE REGION

THOUGHT I would contribute a congratulatory letter to balance some rather pessimistic ones lately.

Firstly, the beautiful council gardens in town. We take their appearance for granted, around the parks, along the highways, by the seaside.

Behind their looks are council elves who make it all happen.

The motorcyclist who travels along Sandy Creek Rd in a bright yellow HiVis vest. The people who do stop at stop signs and don't race through amber traffic lights.

The number of volunteers, actually hundreds, who all contribute to the community, in so many activities.

The people who respect our police and paramedics and the work they do.

They are on the front line, have to put up with abuse, often seeing and hearing things as bad as those in the Defence Force.

And they pay a high price for their service to us, physically and mentally.

Thank you. And others in uniform: the fireys, rural fireys, SES.

The pleasant and friendly attention we receive in shops. Thank you for your smiles.

Some contributors are like armchair referees of sports they watch on television.

Don't criticise unless you are prepared to serve in the other person's shoes. Make positive contributions to your community.

Gympie and its satellite towns and villages are made up of many people of different tastes and backgrounds, old residents and new. But this is our shire, so please, look for some positive images, not always negative ones.

G. PENROSE,

GYMPIE