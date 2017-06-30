Call for exercise books following One Mile school fire

Donations of spare stationery are being accepted to help One Mile State School recover.

THE Gympie community is not staying still after the fire at One Mile State School, with donations of school stationery being accepted on Mary St.

MF Nutrition is acting as a drop off point for people who wish to donate their spare stationery to the teachers and students affected by the fire.

"The community are rallying together to gather donations of stationery to help the families and staff affected to minimise the disruption to their education,” MF Nutrition said on their Facebook page.

"Please, if you have any spare stationery you can donate it'd be greatly appreciated.

"Items that will be of help in the short term are exercise books, felt pens, coloured pencils, HB pencils, glue sticks, erasers, pencil sharpeners, copy paper, display folders, and scrap books.

"For any further information on how you can help, please contact Cathy Newcombe.”

Donations can be made at their store at 124A Mary St.

According to a former teacher at One Mile State School, the impact of the fire was "devastating”.

"Teachers spend a lot of their own money and uncountable hours on resources in their classrooms,” she said.

"It can be a lifetime of resources collected, lost,” she said.

Education Queensland was contacted for comment on what services and assistance might be available, but had not replied by time of print.

Two teenage boys have been charged over the fire.